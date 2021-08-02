Wisconsin Center extends run of Van Gogh exhibit

The Wisconsin Center is extending its run of the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit through October due to high demand.

The immersive art experience has sold more than 100,000 tickets since opening to the public on July 9 at the downtown Milwaukee convention space.

Originally scheduled to run through mid-September, the display will now be available through Oct. 31.

“Hosting Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Wisconsin Center is something we couldn’t wait to share with the Milwaukee community, and we’re thrilled it will be extending its run through October,” said Marty Books, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Center District.

Before opening in July, “Beyond Van Gogh” was already the highest-grossing event in WCD’s history.

The exhibit features more than 300 of the iconic artist’s works. It was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It toured Europe before coming to North America in recent years.