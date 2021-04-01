Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to the Wisconsin Center this summer

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” an exhibit featuring more than 300 of the iconic artist’s works, will be on view at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee this summer.

The Wisconsin Center and event promoter Beyond Exhibitions said Thursday that the highly sought-after art experience will stay in Milwaukee for a limited time before moving across North America, but did not yet announce the exhibit dates. Pre-registration is recommended for first access to tickets before they go on sale at VanGoghMilwaukee.com.

The exhibition is a multimedia experience that uses Vincent van Gogh’s “own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative,” taking guests along “projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes,” the announcement said. Among the works that are integrated into the exhibit are the artist’s instantly recognizable classics, such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

The experience was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It toured Europe before coming to North America in recent years.

The Wisconsin Center said it follows a safety plan approved by the Milwaukee Health Department that regulates capacity and traffic flow, and features 32-foot ceilings, high frequency air exchange and frequent disinfection of high-touch areas.