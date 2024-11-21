Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame unveils new improvements on downtown Walk of Fame

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Walk of Fame along Vel R. Phillips Avenue just east of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena recently completed several improvements financed by Menasha-based presenting partner Network Health. The improvements include the addition of hanging banners on the east side of the Panther Arena, new signage, and a digital LED board which showcases videos, with audio, celebrating Hall of Fame inductees and great moments in Wisconsin sports on the southeast corner of the arena. The improvements were unveiled at a Wednesday press conference.

“The goal is to elevate the look and prominence of the walkway to create the ultimate visitor attraction,” said Brian Lammi, co-owner of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver.

Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA designed the improvements to the walkway.

“We are excited to see the improvements that have been made to the walkway from the LED board to the banner showing off the incredible inductees,” said Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and CEO of Network Health. “The walkway continues to draw people to downtown Milwaukee and experience the energy and importance of the city’s central business district.”

In April of 2023, proposed improvements to the walkway included bleacher seating on the southeast corner of the display, artificial turf lining the entirety of the walkway, and towering back-light pillars that would sit above the existing columns. Lammi said artificial turf is not included in the next phase of improvements but is still on the books for future development.

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame was founded in 1951 and will celebrate 75 years in July of 2025. Over 150 prominent Wisconsin athletes, coaches and other sports icons have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Hank Aaron, Brett Favre, Eric Heiden, Vince Lombardi, Curly Lambeau, Al McGuire, Paul Molitor, Bart Starr and Robin Yount.