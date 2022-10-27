Wipfli acquires Kentucky-based business consulting firm

By
-
Kurt Gresens, Wipfli managing partner.

Wauwatosa-based accounting and advisory firm Wipfli announced this week it has entered into an agreement to acquire Louisville, Kentucky-based Oliver Group. The Oliver Group provides clients with business consulting and services. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close Oct. 31, were not disclosed. The acquisition will add more than 20 employees and 280

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

