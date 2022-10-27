Wipfli acquires Kentucky-based business consulting firm

Wauwatosa-based accounting and advisory firm Wipfli announced this week it has entered into an agreement to acquire Louisville, Kentucky-based Oliver Group. The Oliver Group provides clients with business consulting and services. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close Oct. 31, were not disclosed. The acquisition will add more than 20 employees and 280 clients to Wipfli. "Increasingly, executives in growing companies don't just need tasks done," said Jeff Wulf, head of Wipfli's organizational performance services team. "They need a partner who will work together with them to develop a culture of great leadership, collaboration and innovation. Both Wipfli and the Oliver Group have been dedicated to building deep relationships with our clients to help them achieve their goals." Following the acquisition, Wipfli says it will have one of the largest predictive index (PI) practices in the country. Oliver Group deepens Wipfli's organizational performance offerings and client footprint, the firm said. Wipfli, in turn, offers Oliver Group clients the benefits of expanded services, which help businesses transform their digital capabilities, optimize finances, meet compliance regulations and drive decisions with data and analytics, the firms said. "Predictive Index is a powerful tool that relies on data to measure what motivates and drives people so we can help clients drive tangible change through optimized teams," said Thomas Bradley Cox, Oliver Group's president. "Now, with Wipfli, we can offer even more workshops while providing our clients with more core business solutions."