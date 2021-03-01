Winter dining week begins at The Corners of Brookfield

Restaurants at The Corners of Brookfield are holding ‘Winter Dining Week,’ starting Monday.

The inaugural event runs March 1 to 6 and includes meal deals for individuals and families, valid for both dine-in and takeout. Participating restaurants include Café Hollander, Goddess and the Baker, BelAir Cantina, Wahlburgers, Grimaldi’s, FreshFin Poke, Le Macaron, Sendik’s Food Market and Orange Leaf.

Individual meals are priced at $10 to $15, family meals at $40 to $55, and dessert packages at $5 to $15.

“We’re thrilled to offer this flexible, cozy activity for our neighbors, whether they enjoy their meal at the center or from the comfort of their home,” said Elizabeth Clappier, marketing and events specialist at The Corners of Brookfield. “Now seemed like the perfect time to introduce this annual event, to help highlight local and national favorites, and give guests the opportunity to explore cozy menu items.”

The shopping center made an effort to drive foot traffic earlier this winter with the installation of several ice sculptures, including a 19-foot bar ice bar outside Belair Cantina. Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero used 10,000 pounds of ice to construct Belair’s bar as well as frames in Market Square where people and pets could pose for photos.