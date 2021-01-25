See photos of outdoor ice bar at The Corners of Brookfield

A new ice bar recently opened outside Belair Cantina at The Corners of Brookfield.

The 19-foot bar is one of several ice sculptures that were installed at the outdoor shopping center last week in an effort to draw foot traffic during the winter season. Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero used 10,000 pounds of ice to construct Belair’s bar as well as frames in Market Square where people and pets can pose for photos.

“This is yet another way for our community to feel comfortable gathering with family and friends, while having fun and enjoying the outdoors,” said Chelsea Roessler, director of marketing and events at The Corners of Brookfield.

The bar, which features a giant custom-carved ice bull for Belair’s logo, will be open as long as temperatures remain below freezing — organizers expect a few weeks.

Hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Belair is serving up speciality drinks to go along with the ice bar experience. Seating is available at the bar or nearby on the heated patio area. Belair is also open for indoor dining.

“There could not be a better year for us to help bring an ice bar to The Corners,” said Matt Roman Lopez, director of operations at BelAir Cantina. “This is the perfect outdoor, fun activity for the community to experience good food, drink and times while embracing the cold with us.”

While it’s first-ever ice bar to be unveiled at The Corners, the experience is a familiar one in the Milwaukee-area. Art Below Zero in recent years has sculpted ice bars outside establishments in the Historic Third Ward, including Café Benelux, The Wicked Hop, and St. Paul Fish Company at the Milwaukee Public Market.