Winners named for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards

Winners have been announced for this year’s Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year
awards program and six out of the nine companies being recognized are located in southeastern Wisconsin.
The MOTY program seeks to recognize the state’s top manufacturers, including businesses of all sizes and across all sectors, for their innovation, business practices, financial practices, and commitment to reinvesting in their communities.
Companies were evaluated on areas including financial growth, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions and sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement, commitment to employees, safety, and effective research and development. Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges.
Four Grand Award winners, based on company size, were recognized and five companies took home Special Awards for specific achievements.
This year’s winners of the Grand Award are:
This year’s Special Awards included:
“Wisconsin manufacturers propel our economy. As the largest industry in the state, manufacturing not only produces $68 billion in economic output, it supports families and communities in every corner of Wisconsin,” said Kurt Bauer,
president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. “We appreciate the opportunity to recognize these companies for the incredible products they create, their culture of success, and their impact on their employees, communities, and state.”
The MOTY awards program is sponsored by Milwaukee-based advisory firm Bakery Tilly, Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.