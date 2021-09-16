Wingstop planned at former Starbucks building at Milwaukee’s Midtown Center

A Wingstop restaurant could open in the former Starbucks location at the Midtown Center shopping center on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The aviation-themed restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings intends to open at 5610 W. Capitol Drive. It would convert the 1,500-square-foot building into a carryout and drive-thru only restaurant.

The building would undergo exterior and interior remodeling. Work would include a new exterior sign, restored landscaping, an indoor order and waiting area, and a new kitchen.

Wingstop would use the existing drive-thru lane only for online order pick-ups and Door Dash delivery drivers.

The proposal is slated for a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 27. The City Plan Commission will vote on the project that day, followed by the Common Council at a later date.

Starbucks occupied the Capitol Drive building until it closed in 2019.

The building is part of the Midtown Center. The 408,500-square-foot shopping center is located along 60th Street, Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue. Tenants include Children’s Wisconsin, Pick ‘n Save, Planet Fitness and other shops and restaurants.

Midtown Center is owned by an affiliate of Elmsford, New York-based DLC Management Corp.

Addison, Texas-based Winstop Inc. has more than 1,500 restaurants globally. Its website lists six restaurants in southeastern Wisconsin. A Wingstop spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.