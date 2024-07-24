Wikoff Color cited by OSHA after employee is burned during ‘flash fire’ at Lisbon plant

An employee at Wikoff Color Corp.’s
Lisbon facility suffered first and second-degree burns in January after a flash fire broke out from an industrial mixing container that was full of flammable liquids and vapors, according to a press release from the Department of Labor.
Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Wikoff Color is an ink and coating manufacturer. The company’s Lisbon facility is located at W223 N6351 Richard Road.
Following the incident involving the flash fire, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA
) launched an investigation into Wikoff Color’s Lisbon plant. The organization determined that the flash fire sparked in the mixing vessel because the employee added combustible powder ingredients.
"A worker suffered severe and painful injuries needlessly because Wikoff Color Corp. did not follow federal safety and health regulations designed to protect workers when handling highly hazardous chemicals," said Dustin Schnipke
, an OSHA area director in Milwaukee. "This company has been in business far too long to expose employees to hazards that can be reduced by using proper procedures and training employees to ensure safe working conditions for all."
OSHA investigators cited Wikoff Color for multiple violations of process safety management requirements related to the safe handling of highly hazardous chemicals, including flammable liquids.
They also discovered the company failed to provide employees with proper training on the hazards of flammable liquids and combustible dust and exposed workers to fall hazards. The investigation identified 12 serious violations, leading the agency to assess $183,207 in proposed penalties.
The company had an informal conference with OSHA's area director and agreed to abate the 12 violations and pay $110,000 in penalties, according to the press release.
Representatives from Wikoff Color did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.