Why Eli Lilly chose Kenosha County for massive expansion

On an investment spree with billions of dollars worth of projects ongoing globally, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company
chose Kenosha County for its latest — and one of its largest — investments.
The pharmaceutical giant announced Thursday that it was planning a $3 billion expansion in Pleasant Prairie
at a site formerly home to Nexus Pharmaceuticals
. The company expects to create 750 new jobs there as part of the expansion. Approximately 100 employees already work at the roughly 100,000-square-foot facility at 10300 128th Ave. in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.
The project is the company's largest U.S. manufacturing investment outside of its home state and will join $23 billion in manufacturing expansions that the company has begun since 2020.
Lilly revealed at a press conference that the Kenosha County facilities will primarily be producing two of its blockbuster drugs: Manjouro, a treatment for type 2 diabetes, and Zepbound, an anti-obesity medication — both of which have exploded in demand over the last year, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with demand.
"We'll use digital automation to help us improve speed and efficiency. This will really be a cutting edge, high tech manufacturing site," Lilly chief executive officer David Ricks
said. "Lilly is focused on innovation, which meshes well with that of Wisconsin, including the state's emphasis on personalized medicine, biohealth technology and precision technology, precision manufacturing and automation. This marriage hopefully will produce a great outcome, both for our company and your state."
[caption id="attachment_602663" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
David Ricks[/caption]
As an already built and FDA-approved site, Lilly is anticipating a shorter timeline to production than at an undeveloped site. Ricks said the aspects of the deal that drew Lilly to Pleasant Prairie were the speed in which permits can be completed, access to the site during construction and available workforce.
"Speed for us is a critical factor in delivering a new production space," Ricks said. "It's about the logistics of getting people on site to construct this facility, permitting, collaboration from the local to the state level to enable our project."
Further, Ricks said the availability of vacant land surrounding the 128th Avenue site was also a draw. Already, Lilly has purchased a 324,000-square-foot industrial building in the Village of Bristol for $40.8 million, near the former Nexus Pharmaceuticals building, and an additional 31 acres of vacant land surrounding that building for $10.2 million.
Details of any tax or economic incentives from the state or local governments have not been released. Gov. Tony Evers declined to comment on if an inventive package was offered but said the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will release that information soon.
“Lilly’s incredible investment here is a watershed moment for Kenosha County," said Nicole Ryf
, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance
. "To have one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world choose to expand its manufacturing operations in our community is thrilling and speaks to the hard work our leadership has done across all levels to make Kenosha County a premier destination for new investment in the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor."
Local and state officials praised Lilly at the Thursday press conference and said the company's presence could bring a "waterfall effect" to the area.
Ricks said Lilly plans to work with community, technical colleges and other universities to help train the workforce for future job openings, many of which will require two- or four-year degrees.
“Gateway Technical College
is excited to support Lilly through workforce development and customized training to ensure a robust pipeline of talent,” Gateway president Ritu Raju
said in a statement. “Gateway has a strong track record of working with industry partners to develop programs and training that align perfectly with their needs. These partnerships have contributed to mutual success for our industries and our students. We look forward to serving Lilly with the same agility and excellence.”
"A global leader in pharmaceutical innovation, Lilly recognizes the strong educational systems and skilled workforce in the Milwaukee Region – essential assets that will support Lilly’s strong growth," said Gale Klappa
, co-chair of Milwaukee 7
and chairman of the board of WEC Energy Group
. "This investment clearly underscores the emergence of our region as a hub for medical technology and manufacturing.”
The expansion project will begin in 2025 with production at the expanded facility starting in 2028.
"We greatly appreciate the warm welcome we've received here in Wisconsin, and we are excited to move forward with this expansion as we do, we appreciate your goodwill, your understanding if we make mistakes, your collaboration to solve problems and your shared commitment to the patients who are relying on us," Ricks said.