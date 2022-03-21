Who’s on the board: Greater Milwaukee Foundation

- Jacqueline Herd-Barber, board chair
- Paul J. Jones, vice chair, vice president and general counsel, Marquette University
- Pedro Colón, Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge
- David Drury, founding partner, WING Capital
- Susan Ela, retired executive VP and COO, Aurora Health Care
- Thomas W. Florsheim Jr., chairman and CEO, Weyco Group Inc.
- Cecelia Gore, executive director, Brewers Community Foundation
- Dale Kent, retired executive VP and CFO, West Bend Mutual
- Naryan Leazer, financial advisor, IronwoodDrive Financial Group
- Greg Marcus, president and CEO, The Marcus Corp.
- Darryl Morin, president and CEO, Advanced Wireless Inc.
- Cory Nettles, founder and managing partner, Generation Growth Capital Inc.
- Greg Oberland, retired president, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
- Marie O’Brien, president and CEO, Enterforce
- Mary Ellen Stanek, president, Baird Funds; chief investment officer, Baird Advisors
- Derek Tyus, senior vice president and chief investment officer, West Bend Mutual
- Jacqueline Ward, founder and owner, Venus Consulting
- Greg Wesley, senior VP, strategic alliances and business development, Medical College of Wisconsin