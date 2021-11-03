What you must know about concealed carry at work

Workplace

By
Liza LeClaire
-
Not having a workplace concealed carry policy in Wisconsin legally means you’re allowing everyone to carry a gun at work. Consider your CC protocol carefully, including the various business ramifications of permitting or prohibiting it.…

