What the Wisconsin 275 look for in new employees

Intangibles are most important

Commitment to company mission, culture

Adaptability essential for many industries

Humility and bringing something new

It's often said that employees are a company's greatest asset, and that hiring is one of the most important duties of an organization's leader. Members of BizTimes Media's, which highlights the most influential business leaders in the state, are no stranger to hiring. Among several questions asked in our survey of the Wisconsin 275:Due to space limitations, only a small collection of responses to the questionnaire could be included in BizTimes’ print edition. This story is part of a series focusing on each of the questions in the survey.Nearly all respondents emphasized the importance of character traits like work ethic, honesty and emotional intelligence when considering job candidates, over strong technical skills, expansive networks or impressive resumes. "For me, it's attitude, energy and work ethic," said, Milwaukee Market president and business banking president at. "If someone has these three traits, they are more than halfway toward their goal of professional success. In the absence of these, no matter how intelligent, skilled or well-connected the person, the probability of success falls dramatically. The acquisition of key soft skills will have the longer-term positive impact on one's career." "Attitude, being collaborative, having self-awareness and aligning with our virtues including being humble, hungry and smart," said, chairman of the board at. "New hires also need to be comfortable working with a variety of generations and be able to intelligently communicate." "Work ethic - I love it when people grew up on a farm," said, chief executive officer atSeveral respondents also noted the importance of finding a good match for the company's culture and a candidate who demonstrates they understand the role. "When hiring a new employee, the most important traits to look for are commitment, expertise, and cultural fit," said, president of"Commitment ensures that the individual is dedicated to their role and the company’s mission. Expertise guarantees that they possess the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their position. Cultural fit is crucial for maintaining a cohesive and positive work environment, ensuring that the new hire aligns with core values and works well with the existing team." "At Milwaukee Rep, we look for five important traits: passion, resilience, integrity, learning capacity and excellence," said, executive director of the. "We have found with this combination, employees are likely to succeed and will help Milwaukee Rep deepen its mission fulfillment in the community." "I am very intentional about culture and I’m always looking for a good 'match,'" said, president and incoming CEO at. "To be more specific, I want people who are smart, curious, and willing to be more about the team than themselves. Leadership is a team sport at Northwestern Mutual, so I want someone who will be excited, not constrained, by that dynamic. Second, I want it to be a great fit for them, too. So I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what they are looking for. When what we are looking for matches with what they are seeking, we have a much higher likelihood of long-term success."Being able to overcome setbacks and disappointment are top priorities for other hirers. "A great employee needs the ability to handle adversity," said, founder of. "Life is hard and doing developments is really hard, so thick skin is important. Instead of dwelling on a problem you have, you have to resolve it, and you have to move on from it. You have to keep your nose to the grindstone and keep working." "Integrity, hard work, and positive energy are all important. However, in the current environment adaptability is key," said, executive vice president and head of corporate banking Midwest region for. "In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing work environment, a candidate who can quickly adjust to new challenges, learn new skills, and remain productive under varying circumstances is a sough-after individual. Adaptable employees tend to be resilient, open to feedback, and able to thrive in dynamic teams, making them invaluable assets to any organization."Several respondents also noted they're impressed by candidates that are humble, have a sense of humor and bring optimism, inspiration or something new to the organization. "A teammate that is coachable, collegial and 'smarter' than me at something," said, founder and CEO of. "Strong writing and communication skills are technical skills that I feel are important," said, president of the. "The appropriate amount of confidence and independence but also a strong desire to be a member of a team are personal qualities that I have seen help lead to a successful colleague. Finally, I look for a sense of humility and not having an answer to everything and everyone. Humility is in short supply but needed more than ever in our world."