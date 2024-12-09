President and CEO

Royal Capital | Milwaukee

Developer Kevin Newell has made a mark on Milwaukee by becoming the first African American to build and own a multifamily commercial development in the city’s downtown. He is the developer and owner of Five Fifty Ultra Lofts, a mixed-use housing development in the Milwaukee Bucks’ $1 billon entertainment district, dubbed Deer District. Newell founded his firm, Royal Capital Group, in 2010, with a focus on urban development and innovation.

Royal Capital has partnered with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin to form the ThriveOn Collaboration, which led the redevelopment of the former Gimbels-Schuster’s building on King Drive into the ThriveOn King project.

Education: Bachelor’s and MBA, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; ACRE graduate, Marquette University Center for Real Estate

Highlights from the past 12 months: “My firm served as developer and donor for the building of the Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy campus in Bronzeville. Being able to serve a key role in creating an inspiring space for scholars to learn is exceptionally rewarding.”

What would you do if you could choose another career: “I’d enjoy being an NBA general manager.”

If you could time travel: “I’d go back in time to spend time with all of my loved ones who have since passed away, and enjoy every minute of it.”

Favorite movie: “‘Little Rascals.’ As a kid, I enjoyed the clever ways they problem solved, built friendships and enjoyed being mischievous kids.”