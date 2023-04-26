Wellpoint Care Network issues $12.5 million in revenue bonds to fund campus renovations

By
-
Ann Leinfelder Grove, president and CEO of Wellpoint Care Network.

Wellpoint Care Network, the Milwaukee-based human services agency formerly known as SaintA, announced Wednesday that it has issued $12.5 million in revenue bonds through the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority (WHEFA) to assist it with a multi-phase renovation of its northwest side headquarters. The nonprofit, which provides services related to foster care, child welfare and

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

