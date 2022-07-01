Weekly Debrief: With rising rates and falling sales, Kohl’s won’t be sold after all

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Maredithe Meyer, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the announcement the Kohl’s Corp. will not be sold to The Franchise Group after the expiration of a three-week exclusive negotiation period.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Big Story

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR