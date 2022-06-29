Chicago-area tool and die maker to establish Milwaukee operation

By
Cara Spoto
-
A-1 Tool Corp. has purchased a 20,860-square-foot industrial building at 8800 W. Dean Road for $1.5 million with plans to transform it into a tool and die repair shop. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)
Melrose Park, Illinois-based tool and die maker, A-1 Tool Corp. plans to establish an operation on Milwaukee's far northwest side. A-1 Tool recently purchased a 20,860-square-foot industrial building at 8800 W. Dean Road in Milwaukee…

