Weekly Debrief: WisDOT picks its plan for I-94 East-West

By
-

Last updated on November 12th, 2022 at 02:08 am

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announcing its preference for a $1.2 billion plan to widen a 3.5-mile stretch of I-94 East-West to eight lanes, a decision supported by business groups but opposed by environmental groups who wanted to keep the interstate at six lanes.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

