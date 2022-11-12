Weekly Debrief: WisDOT picks its plan for I-94 East-West

Last updated on November 12th, 2022 at 02:08 am
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announcing its preference for a $1.2 billion plan to widen a 3.5-mile stretch of I-94 East-West to eight lanes, a decision supported by business groups but opposed by environmental groups who wanted to keep the interstate at six lanes.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Chicago firm buys Germantown industrial building for $21.3 million
- Another event space opening at former Pabst brewery complex
Big Story: