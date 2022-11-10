Chicago firm buys Germantown industrial building for $21.3 million

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

A Chicago commercial real estate firm has purchased a 186,000-square-foot Germantown industrial building for $21.3 million, according to state property records. Located at N102 W19300 Willow Creek Way, the building sits on about 22 acres just southwest of the Lannon Road exit off Interstate 41. The building was developed and sold byof Minneapolis. The company is retaining a 26-acre parcel immediately to the south of the building where it had plans to build a 250,000-square-foot industrial building. The 22-acre parcel with the 186,000-square-foot industrial building was purchased by a limited liability company affiliated with Chicago-based. Tenants in that building include Sharp Packaging Systems, which is owned by Chicago-based Pregis, and Rosti (formerly Plastic Components, Inc.).