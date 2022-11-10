Chicago firm buys Germantown industrial building for $21.3 million

By
-
N102 W19300 Willow Creek Way in Germantown.

A Chicago commercial real estate firm has purchased a 186,000-square-foot Germantown industrial building for $21.3 million, according to state property records. Located at N102 W19300 Willow Creek Way, the building sits on about 22 acres just southwest of the Lannon Road exit off Interstate 41. The building was developed and sold by Ryan Companies of

