Another event space opening at former Pabst brewery complex

Owners of the Eleven25 student housing apartment complex located in the former Pabst Brewing Company Bottling House building in downtown Milwaukee announced the opening of a 3,500-square-foot event space on the ground floor of the building. Dubbed "The Barley Room at Pabst
,” the event venue has a capacity for 235 guests and features the exposed cream city brick synonymous with the former brewery, as well as a metal framing system, polished concrete floors, expansive windows that stretch the east wall, allowing natural light to fill the space, a press release states. "The driving force behind this new space is providing our guests with a unique event experience in a historic setting," said Michael Kelly, executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Management
, the building's owner. Located at 1125 N. 9th
Street in The Brewery District
, the building is already home to 151 student apartments, and a first-floor food hall, that serves of as the brick-and-mortar home for Lucky’s Spitfire, Marco Pollo, Bento Xpert, Meat on the Street and Coaches. Blue Ribbon Management purchased the building in 2014, re-opening it as the mixed-use student housing development that exists today in 2016. The event space had previously been marketed for retail, but Kelly said the company wasn’t having “great traction,” so they pivoted. Reservations are already being accepted for the space, but a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15. The Eleven25 building is located next to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery
, which has several event venues
including: the 4,800-square-foot Great Hall and Speakeasy, 2,250-square-foot Blue Ribbon Hall and Captain’s Courtyard, and the 600-square-foot Guest Center and King’s Courtyard.