Weekly Debrief: Why a new labor deal at Mercury Marine is a big deal for Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including IAM Local 1947 and Mercury Marine reaching a new 5-year contract. The fact the deal came with little fanfare is a sign of how far things have come since 2009 when the company was considering a move to Oklahoma.
