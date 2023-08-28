Mercury Marine, labor union announce new five-year collective bargaining agreement

Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine and the negotiating committee of the labor union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Lodge 1947, today announced a new collective bargaining agreement.

The new contract, which will remain in place through Sept. 30, 2028, was voted in favor by the members of the IAMAW Lodge 1947 and will be signed by both Mercury Marine and the IAMAW.

Complete details of the agreement will not be made public, according to the announcement.

“We are pleased to announce that together with our union leadership, we have a ratified contract that has been passed by our union employees. The new five-year contract is in the best interest of our workforce and the continued growth of Mercury Marine,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “This agreement strengthens our partnership for the future and our commitment to being a top employer in Fond du Lac and the state of Wisconsin.”

Mercury Marine employs more than 3,800 people at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac.

“The IAMAW is pleased to have reached an agreement on a new contract with Mercury Marine that continues to provide our members with industry-leading pay and benefits, building upon our relationship with the company,” said Jeremy Terlisner, IAM District 10 business representative. “We had an opportunity to recognize our members for their continued hard work and are very pleased with the outcome.”