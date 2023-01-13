Weekly Debrief: What should we make of Harley’s park plans?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Harley-Davidson announcing plans for a park and events space to replace parking lots at its Milwaukee headquarters. Andrew and Arthur discuss whether the city and region should be excited about the park or still concerned about what will ultimately become of Harley’s headquarters.

