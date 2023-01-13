Weekly Debrief: What should we make of Harley’s park plans?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Harley-Davidson announcing plans for a park and events space to replace parking lots at its Milwaukee headquarters. Andrew and Arthur discuss whether the city and region should be excited about the park or still concerned about what will ultimately become of Harley’s headquarters.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Luxury boat maker Grand Craft has grown since move to Wisconsin
- Metro Milwaukee home sales were down 14.5% in 2022
Big Story