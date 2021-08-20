Weekly Debrief: What are the most important companies for southeastern Wisconsin’s future?

BizTimes’ Lauren Anderson, Brandon Anderegg and Andrew Weiland join Arthur Thomas to discuss the week’s news, including the announcement of 53 Wisconsin companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. The group takes a closer look at Frontdesk and Parts Badger, two of the southeastern Wisconsin companies on the list. Then they participate in a brief mock draft to select another eight companies that are significant for the future of southeastern Wisconsin.

