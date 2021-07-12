$1.55 million PartsBadger expansion to create 26 jobs

Cedarburg-based PartsBadger LLC will receive up to $90,000 in tax credits to expand its headquarters and hire additional employees, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced today. The computer numerical control (CNC) machining company plans to…

Cedarburg-basedwill receive up to $90,000 in tax credits to expand its headquarters and hire additional employees, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced today. The computer numerical control (CNC) machining company plans to add 5,000 square-feet to its Cedarburg facility and hire 26 employees over three years. The $1.55 million project will take three years to complete. The expansion will essentially double the size of the company’s machine shop, which comprises 5,000 square-feet of the 15,000 square-foot facility, said Roy Dietsch, PartsBadger CEO. The added space will allow for seven to ten additional cells and will include an updated layout for existing machines and electric services. Founded in 2016, PartsBadger provides CNC machining for a variety of companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies in industries including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, consumer goods, medical devices, semiconductors and more. Its core technology involves a quoting tool that analyzes 3D parts and PDF files to instantly quote parts for CNC machining, which normally takes three to five days. Dietsch says PartsBadger has grown by 60% on a rolling 12-month basis. He attributes the company’s success to how it has applied technology to its operations to create a dynamic and responsive manufacturing system. “It’s still early in the industry for how people are adopting technology and we’re still at the cutting edge and the forefront so, it’s really just reaping what we sow from that end,” he said. Of the $1.55 million project, $500,000 will be used for construction and $1.05 million dedicated to employee growth and purchasing new machines. “We’re really focused right now on getting revenue up as much as we can to support higher wages,” Dietsch said. “We’ve grown our wages quite a bit in the shop and we want to offer the highest wages out there.” PartsBadger currently has 40 employees. The company is looking to hire operators, machinists, computer-aided manufacturing programmers and support staff, Dietsch said. In 2018, PartsBadger shifted production from China to Wisconsin, which led to their current facility and upcoming expansion in Cedarburg. A 2020 BizTimes cover storyand its leadership team’s perspective on the industry.