$1.55 million PartsBadger expansion to create 26 jobs

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Cedarburg-based PartsBadger LLC will receive up to $90,000 in tax credits to expand its headquarters and hire additional employees, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced today.
PartsBadger machinist Michael Mortl.
Cedarburg-based PartsBadger LLC will receive up to $90,000 in tax credits to expand its headquarters and hire additional employees, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced today. The computer numerical control (CNC) machining company plans to…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display