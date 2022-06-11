Weekly Debrief: Trying to make sense of a potential Kohl’s-Franchise Group combo

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Maredithe Meyer and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the week’s news, including an announcement from Kohl’s Corp. that it will enter a three-week exclusive negotiating period with Franchise Group Inc., the parent company of The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus and other brands.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR