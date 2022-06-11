Weekly Debrief: Trying to make sense of a potential Kohl’s-Franchise Group combo

Maredithe Meyer and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the week’s news, including an announcement from Kohl’s Corp. that it will enter a three-week exclusive negotiating period with Franchise Group Inc., the parent company of The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus and other brands.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Briggs & Stratton names new CFO
- Helen Johnson-Leipold talks family business, innovation and giving back
Big Story
- Franchise Group says it would use Kohl’s real estate assets to finance purchase of the company
- Kohl’s enters into exclusive sale negotiations with Franchise Group