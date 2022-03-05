Weekly Debrief: The importance of Versiti’s growth, GMF’s $700 million campaign and Marquette’s next new building

Last updated on March 4th, 2022 at 10:26 pm
Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news, including why Versiti’s plans to grow its research of blood is important for the region, the substantial potential impact of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s $700 million fundraising campaign and the continued reinvention of the Marquette University campus.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- Octane Coffee’s first location could open this summer in Pewaukee
- YMCA of Greater Waukesha County rebounding after pandemic hit
- Milwaukee Tool’s growth continued in 2021 with nearly 41% increase in sales
Other stories in this episode:
- Versiti plans new building, to add more than 100 employees on Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus
- Greater Milwaukee Foundation goes public with $700 million philanthropic campaign
- Marquette University plan $80 million wellness and recreation facility