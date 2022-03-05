Weekly Debrief: The importance of Versiti’s growth, GMF’s $700 million campaign and Marquette’s next new building

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news, including why Versiti’s plans to grow its research of blood is important for the region, the substantial potential impact of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s $700 million fundraising campaign and the continued reinvention of the Marquette University campus.

