Octane Coffee’s first location could open this summer in Pewaukee

It's been a dream almost four years in the making, but Octane Coffee founder Adrian Deasy is currently on track to open his first drive-thru location this summer. The first Octane Coffee site will be located at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee, northeast of the I-94 and Redford Boulevard intersection. It will be a horseshoe-shaped coffee hut drive-thru in the north parking lot near Veloce Indoor Speedway. The location will serve Stone Creek coffee. When customers order and pay through its app, Octane's "robotic server" GPS tracks a customer so that production coincides with their arrival. "We don't have an opening date yet. The biggest variable is we're waiting for the ground to thaw a little bit before we break ground," Deasy said. "We have to dig basically a 6-foot hole and we need to run water through it, sewer, electric, all that stuff." Deasy said he's keeping his fingers crossed for a June of July grand opening. In the meantime, the Octane Coffee team is working on finishing off their hardware build and software integration. All of the needed machines and electrical components, as well as supplies for the actual coffee, are currently being kept in a 20-foot shipping container that will be transported to its final location once ground can be broken. Deasy said his idea of having no lobby, no bathroom, 30-second service times and no employees makes more sense in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people might still be taking precautions but are mostly resuming their day-to-day activities, like going to school or work. "It's funny to think that the world changed a lot more than our concept has. We thought we were going to have to drag people kicking and screaming to our version of the future," Deasy said. "This weird customer service experience didn't really exist in 2018." Deasy is a previous Project Pitch It participant and won $5,000 in funding from the show. Also a past gBETA participant, Octane Coffee was given a $100,000 cash equity investment.