Gener8tor raises $11.1 million for venture investing

Wisconsin startup accelerator program gener8tor and its venture capital fund raised $11.1 million of a $15 million fundraising target for its seventh venture fund, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Gener8tor will use the capital to invest into a cohort of five startups through its 12-week accelerator. Startups in the cohort will receive a cash equity investment of $100,000.

A total of 95 startups have completed gener8tor’s program so far raising more than $300 million in follow-on financing. Of the 95 alumni, 59% have raised more than $1 million in follow-on financing or have been acquired.

The accelerator’s program for local startups, gBETA, also announced its spring cohort, which consists of five Milwaukee startups including Midwest Aerial Productions, Mindful Measure, Octane Coffee, washbnb and Well-Loved.

Midwest Aerial Productions sources a network of certified and licensed drone pilots skilled in cinematography, 3D mapping, thermal imaging and videography/photography. Mindful Measures is a closed-based time and attendance platform that collects information about the time workers or students spend on specific tasks within jobs or classes.

Octane Coffee provides customers with a quick drive-thru coffee experience, using its fully automated robotic cell to serve premium coffee, tea, hot chocolate and juice drinks to commuters. Washbnb provides a turnkey linen rental and laundry service for short-term rental owners, property managers and hosts.

Well-Loved handcrafts heirloom-quality leather goods for men and women, sourcing high-quality leather and cash hardware and using traditional shoemaking methods to create products.

