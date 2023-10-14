Weekly Debrief: The Brewers finally get a postseason win

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the first legislative victory for plans to fund improvements to American Family Field. The deal, which passed a state Assembly committee this week, would keep the Milwaukee Brewers in town through 2050. While the Republicans introduced the plans, they are also gaining support from Democrats.

