Strauss Brands to lay off 127 workers in Franklin as production line is eliminated

Strauss Brands will lay off 127 workers at its Franklin production facility, located at 9775 S. 60th St., as the company discontinues veal and lamb production at that location.
A WARN notice filed with the state’s Department of Workforce Development states layoffs are expected to begin on or around Dec. 10. Strauss Brands will continue producing grass-fed beef at the Franklin facility.
"We are working diligently to mitigate these circumstances. However, we currently do not know if it will be possible to rehire any of the individuals impacted by this reduction," according to the notice.
Representatives from Strauss Brands were not immediately available for comment on Thursday afternoon.
Several employees at the Franklin facility are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 1473.