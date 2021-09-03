Weekly Debrief: The best thing about Summerfest this year is that it’s happening

Lauren Anderson and Andrew Weiland join Arthur Thomas on the BizTimes MKE Podcast Weekly Debrief. After highlighting some of the top Insider Only stories from the week, the group dives into discussing the long-awaited return of Summerfest to Milwaukee’s Lakefront. After taking a year off from the pandemic, Summerfest shifted to a September timeslot this year. Unfortunately, it seems its traditional timing around the Fourth of July would have been better as the Delta variant continues to spread. Lauren shares some of her impressions from attending opening day and Andrew points out that just having the festival is a big deal, even if crowds are smaller this year. The group also discusses some remarks from Marcus Corp. CEO Greg Marcus on the role vaccines and vaccine mandates will play in the reopening of the economy.

Insider Spotlight stories:

– Cobalt Partners now owns all the land for its next massive development project in Greenfield

– Residential brokerage Compass lands top agent whose high-profile clients include Bucks players, corporate leaders

– Badger Fund of Funds achieves first exit with Madison-based Curate acquisition

Other stories in the episode:

– See photos of Summerfest opening day

– Marcus Corp. CEO says vaccine requirements key to economic recovery