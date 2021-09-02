Badger Fund of Funds achieves first exit with Madison-based Curate acquisition

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Curate Solutions CEO and co-founder Taralinda Willis and co-founder Dale Willis. Photo courtesy of Curate Solutions.
Wisconsin’s state-backed venture capital program the Badger Fund of Funds experienced its first exit after one of its portfolio companies, Curate Solutions, was purchased in an “eight-figure” deal, Badger Fund partner Ken Johnson told BizTimes…

