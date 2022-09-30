Weekly Debrief: One hurdle down for Deer District music venue

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including FPC Live’s proposal for a new music venue in the Deer District clearing its first hurdle by getting approval from Milwaukee’s plan commission. Andrew and Arthur discuss some of the arguments surrounding the project and news that FPC Live plans to also partner with the the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to bring concerts to the Bradley Symphony Center.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

