Weekly Debrief: One hurdle down for Deer District music venue

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including FPC Live’s proposal for a new music venue in the Deer District clearing its first hurdle by getting approval from Milwaukee’s plan commission. Andrew and Arthur discuss some of the arguments surrounding the project and news that FPC Live plans to also partner with the the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to bring concerts to the Bradley Symphony Center.

