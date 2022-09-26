Tall Guy and a Grill Catering emerges stronger from pandemic, raises tide for local entrepreneurs 

Maredithe Meyer
Dana Spandet, founder of Flour Girl & Flame, and Dan Nowak, owner of Tall Guy and a Grill Catering and Brazen Standard Hospitality.
In the early-morning hours of July 4, 2021, Dan Nowak awoke to the sound of knocking. There was a police officer at his door, alerting him of every business owner’s worst nightmare: A fire had…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

