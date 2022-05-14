Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee Tool, Advocate Aurora and Kohl’s headline a busy news week

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland, Maredithe Meyer, Ashely Smart, Cara Spoto and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a planned $100 million renovation at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Advocate Aurora merging with North Carolina-based Atrium, state funding kickstarting a community center on the near west side of Milwaukee, the current Kohl’s board winning out over activist investors, Milwaukee Tool expanding, again, and FPC Live dropping plans for a live music venue in the Third Ward.

Stories in this episode:

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

