Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee Tool, Advocate Aurora and Kohl’s headline a busy news week

Andrew Weiland, Maredithe Meyer, Ashely Smart, Cara Spoto and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a planned $100 million renovation at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Advocate Aurora merging with North Carolina-based Atrium, state funding kickstarting a community center on the near west side of Milwaukee, the current Kohl’s board winning out over activist investors, Milwaukee Tool expanding, again, and FPC Live dropping plans for a live music venue in the Third Ward.
Stories in this episode:
- Potawatomi unveils plans for $100 million renovation to casino’s third floor
- North Carolina-based Atrium Health to merge with Advocate Aurora
- State to allocate $5 million in federal COVID relief funds for community center development on Near West Side
- Kohl’s board remains in control following shareholder vote
- Milwaukee Tool to create another 1,000 jobs in Wisconsin
- FPC Live drops plans for indoor music venue complex near Summerfest grounds