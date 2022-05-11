Kohl’s board remains in control following shareholder vote

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. announced Wednesday that shareholders have re-elected all 13 incumbent board directors over the 10 candidates nominated by activist investor Macellum Capital Management.

Tallied following the retailer’s 2022 annual meeting, the preliminary vote count marks the end of a months-long proxy war with Macellum, which owns about 5% of Kohl’s stock and had been campaigning to overhaul the board in order to improve performance or pursue a full sale of the company.

“We would like to thank our shareholders for their support throughout this proxy contest,” Peter Boneparth, chairman of the board said in a news release. “While we have had differences with Macellum, this board is committed to serving the interests of all our shareholders. The board remains focused on running a robust and intentional review of strategic alternatives while executing our strategy to drive shareholder value. We appreciate the feedback we have received from our shareholders over the past several months and look forward to engaging with them further.”

Kohl’s 13 board directors include Michael Bender, Peter Boneparth, Yael Cosset, Christine Day, Chuck Floyd, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass, Margaret Jenkins, Thomas Kingsbury, Robbin Mitchell, ManpowerGroup CEO Jonas O. Prising, Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske, Adrianne T. Shapira and Stephanie Streeter.

In addition to the re-election of directors, Kohl’s shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022 and approved an advisory resolution on the compensation of the company’s named executive officers reported in the company’s 2022 proxy statement.

Kohl’s noted in its release that Wednesday morning’s results are “considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections.” The final certification of results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and will be posted on Kohl’s investor website.

The market has so far reacted somewhat negatively to the news of Kohl’s board re-election. Kohl’s shares were trading at $49.03 at the open and dropped to $47.65 following the announcement. As of 10 a.m., Kohl’s stock price had rebounded to $48.03. That’s compared to $58.05 on May 5.

In the midst of its proxy fight, Kohl’s has been vetting potential suitors for a possible sale, having retained Goldman Sachs to engage with bidders. CEO Michelle Gass recently said the company has engaged with more than 25 parties since January. Now that the proxy fight is settled, Kohl’s management faces “the greater question of whether to accept one of the bids to buy the company,” wrote Morningstar analyst David Swartz in a brief Wednesday responding to the vote.