Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee could use more people like Michael Cudahy

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the passing of entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Cudahy, who died March 11 at the age of 97. A 2013 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Cudahy started Marquette Electronics and grew it to a business with nearly $600 million in revenue before selling it to GE in the late 1990s. He also was a major philanthropist in Milwaukee, donating $165 million over his life and spearheading projects like Discovery World and the Pabst Theatre.

Insider story spotlight:

Other stories in this episode: