Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee could use more people like Michael Cudahy

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the passing of entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Cudahy, who died March 11 at the age of 97. A 2013 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Cudahy started Marquette Electronics and grew it to a business with nearly $600 million in revenue before selling it to GE in the late 1990s. He also was a major philanthropist in Milwaukee, donating $165 million over his life and spearheading projects like Discovery World and the Pabst Theatre.

Insider story spotlight:

Other stories in this episode:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR