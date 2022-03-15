Racine-based Twin Disc to sell its HQ to Milwaukee developer

Racine-based manufacturer Twin Disc Inc.
has reached an agreement to sell its corporate headquarters to Milwaukee-based real estate development firm J. Jeffers & Co. LLC
, according to an SEC filing.
Jeffers will buy the Twin Disc headquarters building at 1328 Racine St., Racine, "and certain adjacent properties" for $3.25 million, according to the filing.
J. Jeffers & Co. president and chief executive officer Josh Jeffers could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Twin Disc also could not immediately be reached.
The sale of the Twin Disc headquarters property is expected to close by Sept. 30, according to the SEC filing. The sale agreement includes a lease back provision that would allow the company to remain in the facility for up to 18 months after the sale, the filing said.
The Twin Disc headquarters is a 182,142-square-foot building, including 114,022 square feet of industrial space and 68,120 square feet of office space, built in 1938. It sits on a 4.58-acre site, according to marketing materials from Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke
. The listing also included two additional surface parking lots totaling 1.39 acres.
A representative for Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Twin Disc headquarters property has an assessed value of nearly $1.9 million, and it (along with the adjacent parking lots) was listed for sale with an asking price of $5.83 million, according to the Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke materials.
Founded in 1918 to manufacture clutches for farm tractors, today Twin Disc designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment.
In 2020, the company indicated it was considering plans to consolidate
its Racine operations by moving the operations at its headquarters facility into its manufacturing facility, located 2.5 miles southwest, at 4600 21st St. in Racine. At that time, Twin Disc CEO John Batten said the company could save more than $1 million in annual operating expenses by consolidating the two facilities.
Twin Disc has moved some of its work from Racine to its relatively new Lufkin, Texas facility to free up capacity in Racine. Batten has also previously suggested the company may move some production to Italy to free up additional resources in Racine.
Jeffers has done numerous redevelopment projects in Milwaukee and Racine, including the Gold Medal Lofts housing development in Racine and is working on the redevelopment of the Horlick Malted Milk Company complex in Racine into the mixed-use Belle City Square development
.