Weekly Debrief: Maybe, just maybe, something will finally happen with Northridge Mall

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a judge lifting an injunction against a raze order for the former Northridge Mall. Andrew and Arthur discuss if this will finally lead to action on the demolition of the former mall, which closed in the early 2000s.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- Cudahy-based CR Industries acquired by former Lucas-Milhaupt leaders
- Gannett sells former Journal Sentinel printing plant in West Milwaukee for $26 million
Big Story: