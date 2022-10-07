Weekly Debrief: Maybe, just maybe, something will finally happen with Northridge Mall

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a judge lifting an injunction against a raze order for the former Northridge Mall. Andrew and Arthur discuss if this will finally lead to action on the demolition of the former mall, which closed in the early 2000s.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Big Story:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

