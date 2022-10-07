Gannett sells former Journal Sentinel printing plant in West Milwaukee for $26 million

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel owner, newspaper publishing giant Gannett
, has sold the newspaper’s former printing plant at 4101 W. Burnham St. in West Milwaukee to a subsidiary of newspaper conglomerate Alden Global Capital
for $26 million, according to state property transfer records. Alden Global Capital is the owner of the Chicago Tribune. The plant ceased operations in May following a decision by Virginia-based Gannett to move printing of all 11 of its Wisconsin newspapers to a printing plant in Peoria, Ill. It is not immediately clear what Alden Global Capital’s subsidiary, Twenty Lake Holdings, plans to do with the 475,489-square-foot facility, but the company has had plenty of practice selling former newspaper facilities. When the building housing the downtown Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper sold last April, the name of the buyer — Twenty Lake Holdings LLC — seemed of little consequence. The paper would be moving from its longtime home amid declining circulation and a shrinking staff under its owner, Gannett. The old newsroom was little more than an afterthought. According to a 2019 Washington Post story
, although Alden tried and failed to purchase Gannett itself, it has created a growing side business purchase and reselling the fellow newspaper company’s real estate holdings: "In a 2018 court case, Alden disclosed it has a series of affiliated real estate companies whose business is focused primarily on efficiently buying, selling, leasing and redeveloping newspapers’ offices and printing plants…Two years after Alden established Digital First, it created Twenty Lake Holdings, which began taking ownership of some of the papers’ facilities, according to public records."
It’s not clear if the building sale includes the five-story press that was installed in the West Milwaukee building in 2003, or if that has already been sold. Attempts to secure comment from Gannett and Alden or Twenty Lake Holdings was unsuccessful. The bigger prize for any potential buyer not in the printing business, however, would be the site’s size and proximity to major state highways. A LoopNet.com
listing for the property states that it has 35 loading docks, 476 parking spaces, and high clear heights, while also boasting “an elegant main lobby, expansive cafeteria, and abundant office space, ideal for industrial headquarters with room to expand.”