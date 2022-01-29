Weekly Debrief: Kohl’s offers and Economic Trends takeaways

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the latest offers from those interested in buying Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. The group also discusses their takeaways from the annual BizTimes Economic Trends event, which was held Thursday.

