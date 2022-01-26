Former head of Milwaukee DPW named leader of Michael Baker International’s Wisconsin operations

Pittsburgh-based engineering firm Michael Baker International
announced that former city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works commissioner Jeff Polenske
will lead the firm’s Wisconsin operations.
Polenske has joined the firm as office executive – Wisconsin, and will oversee all office personnel and business activities of Michael Baker International’s Milwaukee and Madison locations.
Polenske was commissioner of DPW for 3 years and was city engineer for 18.5 years before that.
"Jeff has long been a respected leader in Milwaukee government and joins Michael Baker after serving the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) for three decades in various engineering roles before becoming the Commissioner of DPW in 2018," said Kent Zinn, President, Infrastructure at Michael Baker International. "I am confident his impressive experience and broad industry knowledge will position him as a trusted adviser for our clients and will drive growth in our Milwaukee and Madison offices, as well as across Michael Baker."