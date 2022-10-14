Weekly Debrief: Kenosha casino finds support. Is it a good idea?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a poll showing support for the proposed casino in Kenosha. The poll came from the Menominee tribe, who are also the ones proposing the casino, so it may be worth taking the results with a grain of salt, but it does show 60% in the region support the project. Andrew and Arthur discuss how the gambling landscape has changed since the casino proposal was last struck down in 2015 and whether it makes sense in 2022.