Weekly Debrief: Is a basketball game at American Family Field a good idea?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including an announcement that the men’s and women’s basketball teams from the University of Wisconsin will play games at American Family Field next year. The Badger men will play against Stanford and the women will play Kansas State in the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle on Nov. 11.
Insider Spotlight Stories
- Redevelopment of former Astronautics HQ moving forward without Sabir
- Wacker Neuson will manufacture John Deere excavators at Menomonee Falls facility
Big Story