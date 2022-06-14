Badgers to play basketball at American Family Field in November

While the Milwaukee Brewers hope to play baseball at American Family Field well into October this year, the Wisconsin Badgers are making plans to play basketball there in November.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in a college basketball doubleheader at American Family Field on Friday, Nov. 11. The UW men’s team will play against Stanford and the UW women’s team will play against Kansas State.

“This is going to be a day that Wisconsin sports fans can’t miss,” said Brewers president Rick Schlesinger. “We have hosted many diverse events at American Family Field, from professional soccer to bowling, and we are excited to bring the electric atmosphere of Wisconsin Badgers basketball into one of the best fan environments in sports.”

The event, called the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle, will tip-off the 2022-23 college basketball season.

It will be the first time that American Family Field has hosted a college basketball event, and the first staged in a baseball-only park since San Diego played San Diego State at Petco Park in 2015.

“Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” said Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. “We are always looking to play in exciting venues and competitions and the chance to be the first-ever basketball event at the Brewers stadium is going to be an unforgettable experience for both our athletes and fans.”

“We are absolutely thrilled for our team to be competing in the Brew City Battle. This doubleheader with our men’s program is an incredible opportunity for not only our players, but also for our fans to experience Badger basketball in such a unique environment,” said Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley. “This is an unbelievable platform for girls and women in sports as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Intersport, a Chicago-based events and marketing agency, led creative concepting for the event and will handle all ticketing, marketing and operations. Aurora Health Care is the event’s title sponsor.

For the event, the basketball court will be positioned across the American Family Field infield, with center court near the pitcher’s mound. Temporary seating will be installed just beyond second base along with additional field-level seating around the court. Tickets for on-field seats will be all-inclusive with a variety of food and beverage options.

Nearly all of the existing seating areas of American Family Field will be available for fans.

The games will be played in primetime with television broadcast plans to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle will go on sale on July 26.