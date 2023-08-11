Weekly Debrief: Iron Horse or downtown Hampton Inn, which would you want to own?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including continuing financial challenges for hotels in or near downtown Milwaukee. The Iron Horse Hotel in Walker’s Point is set to go up for auction next month and the downtown Hampton Inn & Suites, which closed suddenly earlier this year, has been handed over to its bank.
- Mandel Group planning mixed-use development next to Walmart store in New Berlin
- Milwaukee Tool’s sales growth continued in first half, even as its parent company’s revenue dropped
Big Story
- Bankrupt Iron Horse Hotel to be auctioned next month
- Downtown Milwaukee Hampton Inn & Suites acquired by its lender