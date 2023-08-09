Mandel Group planning mixed-use development next to Walmart store in New Berlin

Milwaukee-basedhas plans to build a mixed-use development on a highly visible strip of land in New Berlin, just south of Brookfield. Located at the southeast corner of South Moorland Road and West Greenfield Avenue, next to the New Berlin Walmart store, Mandel is proposing to build a mix of commercial space, apartments and a senior living facility on the 35 acres of undeveloped land. The commercial space would be connected via a driveway to the Walmart parking lot and would consist of four freestanding buildings, with a total of 22,800 square feet of space, on about 6.5 acres, early plans show. Currently, Mandel is proposing 216 parking stalls in this section of the development, though the number could change based on tenant needs. The commercial buildings could be occupied by a restaurant, car wash, financial institution or other retail, developer documents say. Just south of the commercial development would be 21 acres for up to 218 "high quality" apartments. Current plans show 12 apartment buildings with 16 and 18 units each, as well as garages, parking lots and a clubhouse. The amenity-rich multifamily community would be drawing on younger demographics, as well as empty nesters, developer documents say. The south end of the property would have a 55,000-square-foot senior living facility, which would have around 150 units. This would include independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Mandel Group is not seeking tax incremental financing for this development, documents say. Plans were initially submitted to the city this spring, with a public hearing to amend the city's 2008 comprehensive plan held last month.