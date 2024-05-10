Logout
Manufacturing

Mauser Packaging Solutions will stop aerosol can production at Sturtevant plant

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
10277 Venice Ave. in Sturtevant. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Mauser Packaging Solutions
Oak Brook, Illinois-based Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global supplier of rigid packaging products and services, plans to lay off 42 workers at its Sturtevant facility unless it can find a buyer for the business. The manufacturer is ending its aerosol can operations at the Sturtevant plant, located at 10277 Venice Ave., according to a WARN

