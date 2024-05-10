Mauser Packaging Solutions will stop aerosol can production at Sturtevant plant

Oak Brook, Illinois-based Mauser Packaging Solutions
, a global supplier of rigid packaging products and services, plans to lay off 42 workers at its Sturtevant facility unless it can find a buyer for the business.
The manufacturer is ending its aerosol can operations at the Sturtevant plant, located at 10277 Venice Ave., according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“The company expects to close its aerosol can business due to ongoing economic difficulties,” according to the notice. “Despite the anticipated closure, the company is also considering a number of options including a potential sale, merger, or other strategic transaction, although no definite plans in this regard have emerged.”
Mauser Packaging Solutions provides large and small industrial packaging in metal, plastic, fiberglass, recycled and hybrid materials to companies worldwide in different industries including food and beverage, cosmetic, chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, agrochemical, and paint. The company currently has manufacturing locations in over 20 countries.
"Absent the implementation of a viable strategic alternative, operations will cease and all aerosol can manufacturing positions will be permanently eliminated," said the company in a statement Friday. "Unfortunately, this will result in the layoffs of aerosol can manufacturing employees at Mauser facilities located in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Impacted employees will receive severance or separation benefits, as well as outplacement services to assist in finding new employment."