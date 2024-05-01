Wipfli acquires business assets from Michigan-based manufacturing advisory firm

Wauwatosa-based advisory and accounting firm Wipfli
has acquired some business assets from Southfield, Michigan-based Harbour Results, Inc.
Terms of the agreement, which officially closed today, were not disclosed.
Harbour Results is a business consulting and services firm that works within the manufacturing industry. The firm provides benchmarking, assessments, strategic development and operational improvements to more than 60 clients. Now that the transaction has closed, 14 Harbour Results employees will join Wipfli.
The addition of Harbour Results’ services will bring additional value to Wipfli’s clients, according to a Wednesday announcement. Wipfli offers Harbour Results clients a greater number of advisory solutions focused on financial, technological and organizational health.
The deal accelerates Wipfli's strategic growth priorities, said Kurt Gresens
, managing partner of Wipfli.
"We're looking forward to expanding our client base — and services — in manufacturing," he said. "We're also excited to deepen Wipfli's ties in Michigan. The state's strong business climate and manufacturing foundation make it an exciting geographic area for us to expand in."
The transaction also adds more than 60 clients to Wipfli's current catalogue of 60,000.
"Wipfli's culture of service and innovation aligns well with Harbour Results' passion for revitalizing the manufacturing industry," said Laurie Harbour
, president and chief executive officer of Harbour Results. "Just like Wipfli, we're dedicated to giving 100% to our clients and associates."